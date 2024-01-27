Li-Cycle (LICY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Sunday, January 28th.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Stock Performance
LICY opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. UBS Group lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Chardan Capital lowered Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
