Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 650,224 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Live Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 898,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 90,839 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

