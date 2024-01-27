Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 650,224 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
- On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Dividend tax calculator
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.