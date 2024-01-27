Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

