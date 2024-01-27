Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 1,371,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,467,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Lilium by 230.7% in the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lilium by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 3,254,249 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Lilium by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,368 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

