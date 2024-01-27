Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 1%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.27). Approximately 235,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 127,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.26).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 32.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.48 million, a PE ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Gangemi sold 30,260 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total value of £30,865.20 ($39,218.81). Corporate insiders own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

