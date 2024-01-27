Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $234.60 on Friday. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

