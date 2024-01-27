Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $475.00 at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $488.00 to $475.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.31.

Shares of LMT opened at $429.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

