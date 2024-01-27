Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.83.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Logitech International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

