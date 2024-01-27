LPA Group Plc (LPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LPA Group Stock Up 3.0 %
LPA Group stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LPA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.50 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.97.
About LPA Group
