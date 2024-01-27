LPA Group Plc (LPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LPA Group Stock Up 3.0 %

LPA Group stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LPA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.50 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.97.

Get LPA Group alerts:

About LPA Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft ground power, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.