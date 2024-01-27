Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 565 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.79. 19,494,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.76. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.