M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 136.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

M/I Homes stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.19. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.