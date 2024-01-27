Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 33.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCBC

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.