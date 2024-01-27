Magyar Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

MGYR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $141,537.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,851.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $141,537.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $45,660.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,153.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,833 shares of company stock worth $237,173. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

