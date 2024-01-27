Magyar Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.
Magyar Bancorp Price Performance
MGYR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.29.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 7.34%.
Insider Activity at Magyar Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.
About Magyar Bancorp
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magyar Bancorp
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.