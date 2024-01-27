MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $159.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

