MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $610.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $628.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

