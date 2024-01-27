Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.39

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.39 and traded as high as C$8.86. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 46,191 shares traded.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$725.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of C$206.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9465241 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

