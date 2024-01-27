Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.22.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of -0.18.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

