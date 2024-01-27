Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Update

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 4,696.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,503,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America Price Performance

Marijuana Company of America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Marijuana Company of America alerts:

Marijuana Company of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States. The company offers hempSMART products comprising hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for temporary relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream to reduce minor discomfort and promote muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, a hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink through its web site and affiliate marketing programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.