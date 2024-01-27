Marine Products Co. (MPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Marine Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MPX opened at $10.44 on Friday. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $359.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPX. StockNews.com downgraded Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 125,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Marine Products by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

