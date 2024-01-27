MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:HZO opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.62.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 274,328 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MarineMax by 665.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 146,895 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 119.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 116,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 279.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

