MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.70 EPS.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $28.01 on Friday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $624.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HZO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.