Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $234.64

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.64 ($2.98) and traded as high as GBX 261.60 ($3.32). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 255.90 ($3.25), with a volume of 5,716,740 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.50) to GBX 300 ($3.81) in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 234.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

In other news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.29), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,950.11). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.29), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,950.11). Also, insider Cheryl Potter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £123,500 ($156,925.03). Insiders have acquired 50,115 shares of company stock worth $12,379,785 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

