Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,756. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,049,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,658,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

