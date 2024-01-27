Marwyn Value Investors (MVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MVI opened at GBX 87 ($1.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Marwyn Value Investors has a one year low of GBX 76 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 97 ($1.23). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.31. The company has a market cap of £49.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4,425.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

