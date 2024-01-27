Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $101.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOOR

Masonite International Trading Up 0.0 %

DOOR stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $702.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.