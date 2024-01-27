Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 266.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.34.

MTCH stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

