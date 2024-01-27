Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Matson has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Matson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. 305,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,443. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 313.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 123,272 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

