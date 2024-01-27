Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000.

MAXN stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $251.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 115.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

