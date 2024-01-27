MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Position Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXLFree Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of MXL opened at $22.14 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

