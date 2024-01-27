McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.08. 2,894,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.