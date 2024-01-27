McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. 2,894,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

