mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.81

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as high as C$3.95. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 12,150 shares trading hands.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.05. mdf commerce had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of C$30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

