MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Lowered to Tender at Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.71 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.50.

CVE:MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. MediaValet has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.24.

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

