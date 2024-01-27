MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Lowered to Tender at Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a tender rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.71 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.50.
MediaValet Stock Up 2.9 %
CVE:MVP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. MediaValet has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.24.
MediaValet Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MediaValet
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.