MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.78.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.