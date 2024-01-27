Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Meihua International Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MHUA opened at $0.90 on Friday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

