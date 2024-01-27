Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Meridian Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.66. 28,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.72. Meridian has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Meridian by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meridian by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Meridian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

