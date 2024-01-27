Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) versus Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Financial Contrast

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) and Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Cellectar Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.54 million ($0.10) -132.50 Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$28.60 million ($3.25) -1.15

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectar Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -7.52% -7.33% Cellectar Biosciences N/A -3,821.29% -207.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Cellectar Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellectar Biosciences has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats Cellectar Biosciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer. The company also develops CLR 1900, a PDC chemotherapeutic program that is in the preclinical development stage to treat solid tumors. It has collaborative with Orano Med to develop CLR 12120 Series; and LegoChemBio. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

