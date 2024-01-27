Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,679. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

