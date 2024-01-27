Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,567,390.54.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $396.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day moving average of $322.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,457.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,117,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.