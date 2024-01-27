Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 138,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,217.47. 133,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,153.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

