MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of MFA Financial worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 520.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $11.54 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFA. UBS Group began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

