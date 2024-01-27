MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of MFA Financial worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 129,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $11.54 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -368.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

