MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.65. 3,475,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,545. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

