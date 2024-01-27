MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 112.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RLI by 129.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,526. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.14. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

