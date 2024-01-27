MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $47.62. 459,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,391. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

