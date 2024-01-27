MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.07. 940,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $256.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

