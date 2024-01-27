MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.75.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

