MGO One Seven LLC Buys 1,566 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 627,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

