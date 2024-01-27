MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,636 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

