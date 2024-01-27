MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SP Plus worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

SP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair cut SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on SP

SP Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.